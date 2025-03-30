Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the February 28th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

WTFCP opened at $25.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $25.49.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.