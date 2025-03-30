WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $884,000 Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,567,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,486,000 after acquiring an additional 203,921 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $735,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,003.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 578,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,503,000 after purchasing an additional 526,425 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NYSE:DAR opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.44. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $48.39.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

