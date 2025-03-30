WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 8,079 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,079 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Trex were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Trex by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Trex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Trex from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trex from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Trex Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of TREX opened at $57.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.60. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.75 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.94.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $167.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.54 million. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trex

In other Trex news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $87,869.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,505.40. The trade was a 45.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

