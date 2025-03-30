WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 385 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,916 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $126.79 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.00 and a 12 month high of $361.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.11.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $617.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.20 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

