WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 27,636 News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in News by 124.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,713,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,832,000 after buying an additional 8,144,856 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of News by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 180,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 37,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 381.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 152,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of News by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,850,000 after purchasing an additional 338,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in News by 108.0% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 215,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 111,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

News Stock Down 1.3 %

News stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.34. News Co. has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $30.69.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. News’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NWSA shares. StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of News in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Articles

