WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $949,000 in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Mosaic by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tobam bought a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 180,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $22.48 and a twelve month high of $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

