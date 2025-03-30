WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 27,582 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of OraSure Technologies worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth about $49,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 14,698 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OSUR opened at $3.43 on Friday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of -0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OraSure Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 24th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 15.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on OSUR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John P. Kenny bought 47,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $151,079.03. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,915 shares in the company, valued at $224,800.55. This trade represents a 204.93 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth J. Mcgrath purchased 64,000 shares of OraSure Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 371,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,690.95. This trade represents a 20.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 190,284 shares of company stock worth $600,348 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.