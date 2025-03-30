WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 28,602 Shares of Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM – Free Report) by 256.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,602 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Contineum Therapeutics worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTNM. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its position in Contineum Therapeutics by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 1,248.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 248.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Contineum Therapeutics by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period.

Contineum Therapeutics stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24. Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jones Trading started coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Contineum Therapeutics from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

