Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,989.14 ($77.52) and last traded at GBX 5,928.61 ($76.74), with a volume of 3003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,890 ($76.24).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($76.37) target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, March 17th.
Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance
Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal.
