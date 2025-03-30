Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,989.14 ($77.52) and last traded at GBX 5,928.61 ($76.74), with a volume of 3003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,890 ($76.24).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($76.37) target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,385.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,005.61. The company has a market capitalization of £33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.