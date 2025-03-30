Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Stock Position Lowered by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $7,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 294,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 105,573 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 692,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,968,000 after purchasing an additional 290,192 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,156,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,627,000 after buying an additional 629,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,672,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,733,000 after acquiring an additional 281,123 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $76.86 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $77.86. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $380.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.74 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 56.90%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

