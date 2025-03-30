Westpac Banking Co. (WBCPJ) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.33 on June 22nd

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPJ – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.326 per share on Sunday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th.
Westpac Banking Stock Performance
