Westpac Banking Co. (WBCPJ) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.33 on June 22nd

Mar 30th, 2025

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPJGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.326 per share on Sunday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th.

