Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the third quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

WIA traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $8.32. The company had a trading volume of 53,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,187. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $8.61.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.47%.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.