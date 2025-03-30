Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Up 58.5% in March

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the February 28th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHI. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 172,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 65,147 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Rareview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $997,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EHI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.65. 97,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,234. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

