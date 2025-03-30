Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Down 59.7% in March

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the February 28th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMD. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth $602,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the third quarter valued at $192,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 99,437 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. 186,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,994. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

