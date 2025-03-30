Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s stock price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.07 and last traded at $70.17. 3,476,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 16,328,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WFC. UBS Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.97.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $230.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average of $70.03.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.