Wells Fargo & Company Cuts XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $130.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on XPO from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on XPO from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on XPO from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.37.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $107.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.13. XPO has a 1-year low of $97.03 and a 1-year high of $161.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. Analysts predict that XPO will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO David J. Bates purchased 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.16 per share, for a total transaction of $199,580.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,612.96. The trade was a 9.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in XPO by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,641,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,789,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,034,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,447,231,000 after buying an additional 79,393 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in XPO by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,753,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,923,000 after buying an additional 1,605,001 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in XPO by 84.2% in the third quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,711,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $506,484,000 after buying an additional 2,153,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,477,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,903,000 after acquiring an additional 37,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

