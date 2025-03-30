Watchman Group Inc. Sells 1,559 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Watchman Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,526 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,056,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 234,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 44,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOB. StockNews.com cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ LOB opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $50.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.69.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

