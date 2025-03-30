Watchman Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Watchman Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,451 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $70,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

