Watchman Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Watchman Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 2.5% of Watchman Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Watchman Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $9,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFEM. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period.

DFEM opened at $26.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.75. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $28.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0608 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

