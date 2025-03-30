Watchman Group Inc. Has $3.91 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Watchman Group Inc. raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in PayPal by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 612,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,307,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,059,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $175,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,694 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.97 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Arete Research downgraded PayPal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.03.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

