Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,697,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,989 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $39,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,930,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,285,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,611 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 10,151,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272,717 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $23,825,000. Finally, LBP AM SA acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $21,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.91.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 17,346 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,824.12. The trade was a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

