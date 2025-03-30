Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Sells 465 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $335,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $52.07 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $53.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

