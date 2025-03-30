Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,193 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $7,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 510.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

RSPT opened at $34.23 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0441 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

