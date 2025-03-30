Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Purchases 365 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,358,000. Stage Harbor Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

IWP opened at $117.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.92 and a 200-day moving average of $126.87. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.12 and a 52 week high of $139.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

