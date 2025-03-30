Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Genpact makes up about 1.7% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Genpact worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of G. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 416.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

In other Genpact news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $664,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,167,926.94. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $513,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,125.06. This trade represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

G has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

