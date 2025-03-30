Vulcan Forged PYR Price Reaches $1.27 (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00001526 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $35.60 million and approximately $7.65 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00004592 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00027049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00003568 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,513,014.30086088 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 1.26683866 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 177 active market(s) with $8,741,189.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

