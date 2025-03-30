Viva Leisure Limited (ASX:VVA) Insider Purchases A$10,540.00 in Stock

Viva Leisure Limited (ASX:VVA – Get Free Report) insider Harry Konstantinou purchased 8,500 shares of Viva Leisure stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.24 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$10,540.00 ($6,628.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.75, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $148.46 million, a PE ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Viva Leisure Limited operates health clubs. The company operates health clubs within the Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland under the Club Lime and Hiit Republic brands; and franchised health clubs under the Plus Fitness brand in Australia, New Zealand, and India. In addition, it operates ladies only health club under the Ladies Only brand; Boutiques under the Psycle Life, GROUNDUP, and Studio brands; indoor aquatics facilities under the Aquatics; swim school under the Swim School brand; health club under the FNF and Pinnacle brands; and personal training under the GymmyPT brand.

