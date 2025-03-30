Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the February 28th total of 140,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.96. 127,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,975. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $25.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.30.

Get Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $259,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.