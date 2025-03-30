Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verint Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Verint Systems stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $38.17.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.82 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 57,465 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $768,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 197,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

