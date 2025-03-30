Verge (XVG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.03 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. In the last week, Verge has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $76.38 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00007826 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,739.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00011684 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.00103458 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.54 or 0.00369282 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.73 or 0.00260734 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00020153 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

