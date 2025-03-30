Venom 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $332,169.25 (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, Venom has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Venom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venom has a total market capitalization of $213.77 million and approximately $332,169.25 worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,884.68 or 1.00175091 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82,559.10 or 0.99781586 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Venom Profile

Venom’s genesis date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,277,196,735 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,277,126,382.27146333 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.11684484 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $414,931.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

