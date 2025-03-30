Velas (VLX) Price Reaches $0.0043

Velas (VLX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $11.59 million and approximately $301,526.48 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00023354 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00006458 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,699,203,597 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

