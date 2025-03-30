Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,017,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,940 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.82% of Vaxcyte worth $83,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 77,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri Loxam sold 6,250 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $531,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,664.25. The trade was a 46.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $692,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,472,066.41. This trade represents a 6.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,250 shares of company stock worth $3,840,018. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.02. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.10 and a 1-year high of $121.06.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

