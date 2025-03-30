Varenne Capital Partners Acquires 39,094 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Varenne Capital Partners raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,094 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for 4.3% of Varenne Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Varenne Capital Partners’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $14,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 2,133.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 335.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $9,477,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,266.72. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 51,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $4,593,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 491,001 shares of company stock worth $49,112,111 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $77.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.80. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $133.58. The stock has a market cap of $98.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

