Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stage Harbor Financial LLC

Stage Harbor Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 366,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 98,201 shares in the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,459,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,230,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,696 shares in the last quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,595,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND opened at $73.32 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.06.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

