Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 470,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after purchasing an additional 108,101 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 294,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after acquiring an additional 46,219 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.37. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

