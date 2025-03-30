Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 740,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $401,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $510.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $541.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.90 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $1.8121 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

