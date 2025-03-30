Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,490,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 16,820,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,779,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VCIT opened at $81.67 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $84.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.49.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2865 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.