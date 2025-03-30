Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,882,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.34% of UFP Industries worth $775,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 194.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,635,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,604,000 after buying an additional 193,891 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 2,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Stock Down 3.4 %

UFPI opened at $106.31 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.35 and a 1 year high of $141.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.88. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.52.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Read Our Latest Report on UFP Industries

UFP Industries Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.