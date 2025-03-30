Vanguard Group Inc. Has $743.36 Million Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,036,183 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 71,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.98% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $743,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $14,277,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,713,000 after purchasing an additional 115,102 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 135.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 174,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after acquiring an additional 100,112 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 464,003 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,142,000 after acquiring an additional 97,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 501.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after buying an additional 93,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $157,103.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,323.72. This represents a 13.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $550,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,778.66. This trade represents a 10.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,825. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JAZZ stock opened at $122.92 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $99.06 and a one year high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.30 and a 200-day moving average of $122.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 target price (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

