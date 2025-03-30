Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Boosted by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.1% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
