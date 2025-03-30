Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,676,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,296 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $177,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $53.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

