US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Short Interest Up 79.4% in March

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 79.4% from the February 28th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $48.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.26.
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1604 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.
The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.
