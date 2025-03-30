US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Short Interest Up 79.4% in March

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 79.4% from the February 28th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $48.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.26.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1604 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,564,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF by 825.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 800,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,454,000 after buying an additional 25,010 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after buying an additional 58,044 shares during the period.

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.

