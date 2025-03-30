Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, an increase of 115.5% from the February 28th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Urban One news, CEO David M. Kantor sold 70,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $68,943.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,899.78. The trade was a 89.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban One

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urban One stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,205 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 1.58% of Urban One worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:UONEK opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. Urban One has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

