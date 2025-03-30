UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.10, but opened at $8.86. UP Fintech shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 1,852,021 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TIGR. Citigroup raised UP Fintech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.80 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America started coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.40 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 0.87.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.60 million. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIGR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in UP Fintech by 527.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

