Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.55 and last traded at $23.41, with a volume of 245464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Universal Insurance Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $657.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $384.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.16%.

In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $441,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 990,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,863,616. This trade represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,908,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVE. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $928,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 17,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 69,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

