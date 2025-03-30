Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Stock Price Up 2% – Here’s Why

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.58 and last traded at $57.65. Approximately 5,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 57,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.51.

Separately, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Unitil by 139.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 19,134 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Unitil by 8,333.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Unitil by 204.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 21,652 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unitil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil during the third quarter worth about $1,400,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

