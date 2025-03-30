United Bank Has $933,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

United Bank increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 23,383 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2,840.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 67,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,377 shares during the period. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Charles Schwab by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,770,450.07. This trade represents a 35.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $699,397.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,242.94. This represents a 31.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 509,701 shares of company stock valued at $41,641,353. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $84.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.36.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

