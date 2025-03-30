United Bank Has $1.06 Million Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

United Bank lifted its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSK by 13.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,603 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in GSK by 527.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 7.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 98,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in shares of GSK by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 17,638 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.74.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.3932 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on GSK shares. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

