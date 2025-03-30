United Bank Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

United Bank reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.0% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. United Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $92.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.86. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $107.14. The firm has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

